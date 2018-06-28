Vivo NEX S vs other Snapdragon 845 smartphones

Related Articles
- Vivo NEX S and NEX A tipped to launch on July 19 with pop-up camera, in-display sensor and more
- Paytm Mall Vivo Carnival Sale: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, Vivo Y53i and more smartphones on discount
- Vivo Y81 vs other mid-range smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000
- Vivo V9 Youth allegedly receives a price cut; now available at Rs. 17,990
- Vivo Y81 with a 19:9 aspect ratio screen and a notch display launched for Rs 14,800
- Oppo Find X vs Vivo X21 vs Vivo NEX S: The ultimate flagship rivalry
After numerous leaks and speculations, the Vivo NEX S finally took the center stage. The smartphone comes with high-end specifications such as 8GB RAM, 256GB storage capacity, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Exchange offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more
The device has top-of-the-line specifcations and has the potential to give any other smsartphone a run for their money. As teased earlier, the Vivo flagship smartphone comes with an 8MP pop-up selfie camera. This camera has f/2.0 aperture and it can rise and hide automatically as you open and close the camera app.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with Portrait mode camera feature to buy in India
But is the device better than its competition? Let's see how the device stacks up when pitted against its contemporaries.
OPPO Find X
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
OnePlus 6
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Sony Xperia XZ2
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- 5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2870mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera andsecondary 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging
Asus Zenfone 5Z
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- 5.8-inch (2160 x 3840 pixels) Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera and secondary 12MP (Monochrome) camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3540 mAh Battery
LG G7 ThinQ
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
HTC U12+
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 8
- 6.21 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GBGB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 3400 MAh Battery
LG V35 ThinQ
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Sharp Aquos R2
- 6-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 100 Hz refresh rate
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB storage (UFS)
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 22.6MP rear camera and secondary 16.3MP video camera
- 16.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3130 mAh battery with fast charging