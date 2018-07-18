Vivo Nex looks even better with the transparent rear panel: Video

Vivo Nex is one of the most innovative smartphones that have been launched recently. It has unique features like the pop-up front camera. Zack Nelson from YouTube channel JerryRigEverything thought it is unfair to hide the mechanics of this innovative camera. So he decided to replace the back panel with a transparent backing.

The YouTuber used a heat gun to soften the device's adhesive and lifted the backing away from the phone. After removing the back panel, he found that the plastic material can be pulled off the Gorilla Glass. This allowed him to look inward at the camera's mechanics once the device was put back together.

As shown in the video, Melson wasn't happy due to the metal piece that was shielding the top of the spring system that raises and lowers the front camera. To fix this, he cut the portion of the shielding that was laying on top of the mechanics. He then mounted a metal cover back on the rear panel as it served a specific purpose inside the Vivo Nex.