ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo Nex looks even better with the transparent rear panel: Video

JerryRigEverything takes the teardown to a new level.

By:

Related Articles

    Vivo Nex is one of the most innovative smartphones that have been launched recently. It has unique features like the pop-up front camera. Zack Nelson from YouTube channel JerryRigEverything thought it is unfair to hide the mechanics of this innovative camera. So he decided to replace the back panel with a transparent backing.

    The YouTuber used a heat gun to soften the device's adhesive and lifted the backing away from the phone. After removing the back panel, he found that the plastic material can be pulled off the Gorilla Glass. This allowed him to look inward at the camera's mechanics once the device was put back together.

    As shown in the video, Melson wasn't happy due to the metal piece that was shielding the top of the spring system that raises and lowers the front camera. To fix this, he cut the portion of the shielding that was laying on top of the mechanics. He then mounted a metal cover back on the rear panel as it served a specific purpose inside the Vivo Nex.

    Read More About: vivo vivo nex smartphones android news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 9:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue