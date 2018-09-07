ENGLISH

Vivo NEX A receives 1.8.5 update; brings improved camera, weather and more

Vivo NEX A receives new updates which improve the camera feature, weather accuracy, Google Assistant and more. All you need to know.

    Vivo is rolling out the new software update that installs version 1.8.5 for the Vivo NEX A. The smartphone without any notch or screen bezel. This update is small in size and as expected, there are no major changes made to the interface and functionality of the smartphone. But this new update will make your NEX A able to wake up the screen using the Google Assistant, this sounds pretty cool. According to Google, this feature needs an update to the Google server and this could take up to 8 hours. After completing 8 hours you need to enable it manually.

    Vivo NEX A receives 1.8.5 update; brings improved camera and more

    With this new update, Vivo NEX A users will receive optimizations for face beauty and basic photography effects for the selfie camera. This update will also make the weather data source more accurate, and enhance the system security and stability. Moreover, this update will also acknowledge some bugs. So make sure you grab the update as soon as you see it on your notification panel.

    Vivo NEX A specifications

    Just to recall, the Vivo NEX A flaunts a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC based on the 10nm process paired with Adreno 616 GPU.
    The smartphone is backed by a 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    On the optical front, the Vivo NEX A sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 12MP dual PD rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 4-axis OIS and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera also supports AI features such as AI portrait shots and AI scene detection.

    On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. This selfie camera will automatically rise and hide whenever you open and close the camera app.

    The Vivo NEX A is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Funtouch OS 4.0 with Ai-based Energy UI and a dedicated button to launch Jovi AI.

    Read More About: vivo vivo nex a smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 10:55 [IST]
