Vivo Nex 3 5G Expected To Launch Soon: Everything You Need To Know

Vivo Nex 3 5G is all set to launch on September 16, in China, suggests a Weibo post. Vivo shared some teasers confirming the design details of the new device via the Chinese microblogging website, which shows that the handset will have a USB Type-C port and the speakers at the bottom.

Expected Specs Of Vivo Nex 3 5G

The device is expected to feature a 6.89-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2256 pixels resolution. It is likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM options, 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storages, and Adreno 640 GPU. It might have a 64MP + 13MP + 13MP rear camera setup, while its front camera houses a 16MP snapper.

It might come with a Snapdragon X50 chip, making 5G connectivity possible. While other connectivity options would include dual-SIM support, GPS, and more. It is believed to pack a 4,410 mAh battery capacity along with 44W fast charging support. It will run Android 9 Pie based on FunTouch OS skin, and would later receive Android 10 update. It is rumored to price roughly at Rs. 55,000 for the top-end storage variant.

Other Launches

Vivo also confirmed that the Indian users will see the Vivo Z1X on September 6. The new Z-series smartphone can be obtained via Vivo's e-store and Flipkart with a few launch offers. It will have a 6.38-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

It will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor. Upfront, the phone has a 32MP camera. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 22W fast charging technology. It runs Android 9 Pie topped by the latest version of FunTouch OS. The mobile phone price is expected to start from Rs. 16,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. And, it is supposed to arrive in black and Aurora Blue colors.

