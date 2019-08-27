ENGLISH

    Vivo To Invest Rs. 7500 Crore To Expand Its Production Capacities In India: Report

    By
    |

    After announcing Rs. 4,000 crore investments for setting up a manufacturing plant in India, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly planning invest Rs. 7,500 crore to expand its production capacities in the country.

    Vivo Plans To Invest Rs. 7500 Crore

     

    Shedding light on the investment plan, the company's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya informed that India is a very important market for Vivo. The company is increasing its investment from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, which will be done over a few years, ET reported.

    According to the report, this investment will create over 40,000 jobs in the market for over 10 years. On the other hand, the company is also planning to set its Research and Development center in India, Marya told Gizbot this year in July.

    Meanwhile, Vivo has announced that it will launch its latest smartphone Z1X under the Z-series on Flipkart. And According to some media reports the smartphone is expected to launch in September and it may be costlier than the Z1Pro. It is also expected that the device can be an upgraded version of the Z1Pro.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 23:53 [IST]
