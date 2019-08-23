Vivo Z1X With Snapdragon 712 SoC Expected To Arrive In India In September News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo is expected to launch the Z1X in India during the first week of September. The device is likely to be an upgraded version of the Vivo Z1 Pro. The USP of the smartphone is a triple rear camera setup which has a 48MP primary sensor. The handset is rumored to cost roughly Rs. 20,000.

Specifications Of Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro is the first phone from Vivo to sport a punch-hole display. The device sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and comes with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It is available in three storage variants comprising 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable via microSD card. For graphical requirements, it has an Adreno 616 GPU.

The smartphone has a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the rear, while it houses a 32MP snapper at the front. It runs Android 9 Pie customized by the FunTouch OS. On the phone's left lies a dedicated Google Assistant button, whereas the volume and power buttons are fitted on the right side. Its bottom part serves as a platform for a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, and speaker grill. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery with 18W fast charging support.

The handset is priced at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 16,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/64GB ROM. Whereas, its price for 6GB RAM/128GB ROM goes up to Rs. 18,990.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India