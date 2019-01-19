ENGLISH

Vivo Republic Day Sale 2019: Crazy discounts on Vivo Smartphones that you cannot ignore

Vivo Republic Day Sale dates on Amazon- Jan 20th to Jan 23rd. The sale on Flipkart will start from January 20th till January 22nd, 2019.

    The first sale extravaganza of the year 2019 is already upon us and it has been kick-started by Vivo. The smartphone brand has announced the four days 'Vivo Republic Day Sale' on Amazon and Flipkart to offer special discounts, exchange offers and No-cost EMI option on a range of Vivo smartphones. Vivo Republic Day sale will commence on Amazon from January 20th till 23rd whereas the sale on Flipkart will start from January 20th till January 22nd, 2019.

    Like previous times, Amazon Prime members will get 12-hour early access from 12 noon January 19. Flipkart Plus members will also be offered the same treatment and will get early access from 8 pm onwards on January 19. Consumers who purchase any Vivo smartphone during the sale period can also avail 10% Discount using HDFC Cards on Amazon.in and SBI Credit Card on Flipkart.com.

    Notably, Vivo has launched a range of smartphones last year, including the flagship Vivo Nex that offers a slider selfie camera, industry's first in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845 CPU and an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. Vivo Nex will be available at a discount of Rs. 5,000 exclusively on Amazon.in. For the complete list of discounts on Vivo smartphones during the Republic Day Sale, follow the below list.

    List of offers on Vivo Smartphones

    Model MOP (Rs.)Sale Price Exchange discount (Rs.) Platform Offers on Amazon.in and Flipkart
     V9 Pro (4GB) 15,990 13,990 1,000 Flipkart • Flat discount of Rs 2,000 for limited time.
    • Exchange and No Cost EMI also available. 4GB variant on Flipkart and 6GB variant on Amazon
     V9 Pro (6GB) 17,990 15,990  Amazon • Flat discount of Rs 2,000 for limited time.
    • Exchange and No Cost EMI also available. 4GB variant on Flipkart and 6GB variant on Amazon
     Nex 39,990  5,000 Amazon • Price drop of INR 5,000 exclusively on Amazon
    • Additional INR 5K off on Exchange
     V11 Pro  25,990  3,000 Flipkart & Amazon • Additional INR 3,000 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI Up-To 18 Months
     V11 20,990  3,000 Flipkart & Amazon • Additional INR 3,000 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI Up-To 18 Months
     Y83 Pro 13,990  3,000 Flipkart & Amazon Extra INR 3,000 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI
     Y95 15,990  2,000 Flipkart & Amazon • Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI
     Y93 (4GB) 13,990  2,000 Flipkart & Amazon • Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI
     Y93 (3GB) 12,990  2,000 Flipkart & Amazon • Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI
     Y81 (3GB) 10,990  2,000 Flipkart & Amazon • Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI
     Y91 10,990 1,000 Flipkart & Amazon • Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI

     

    Now when Vivo has reduced the prices of the company's 2018 smartphones for consumers in India during the sale period, we expect more brands to follow the trend. We can expect Honor, Xiaomi, Asus, and Samsung to announce some similar discounts and offers on their respective mobile products in the coming week. Stay tuned on Gizbot.

