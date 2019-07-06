Vivo S1 NBTC Certification Indicates An Imminent India Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has introduced its first Z series smartphone in India recently- the Z1 Pro. The smartphone has been launched with some features such as triple rear cameras, a full-HD+ display, and a Snapdragon 710 chipset. Now, in the latest developments, an alleged Vivo S smartphone has surfaced over the web.

Vivo S1 Pro Gets NBTC Certified:

The alleged Vivo S1 has been certified by NBTC mobile authentication platform in Thailand. The smartphone has been listed with the model number Vivo 1907; however, the listing does not reveal any of the key specifications. The details on the upcoming Vivo S1 are scarce, but, it is expected to hit the Indian market soon.

The Vivo S1 will be the first device in the 'S' smartphone lineup in India. It is worth noting that the device has already gone official in the Chinese market back in April this year. We expect the device to offer similar hardware in India as its Chinese counterpart. Let's have a quick look at the renders:

Vivo S1 Quick Specifications:

The Vivo S1 sports a big 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixel, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95 percent. One of the major highlights of the device is the motorized selfie camera with a 24MP sensor.

The triple camera module at the rear consists of a 12MP (f/1.7) primary lens accompanied with an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage keeps the device running. The Vivo S1 ships with Android Pie OS with FunTouch interface on top. The unit is backed by a 3,940mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Our Thoughts On The Vivo S1 smartphone:

The Vivo S1 is a premium mid-range smartphone that packs some decent set of features. The high-resolution big display makes it suitable for media consumption, whereas, the triple-rear cameras will allow it to capture some good quality images.

Moreover, the premium mid-range chipset will allow it to perform multiple tasks smoothly. Vivo is yet to announce the official launch date of S1 in India. However, with all the recent developments we can expect an imminent launch.

