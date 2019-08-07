Vivo S1 India Launch Today At 5 PM: Expected Price In India, Specifications And More News oi-Vivek

Vivo seems all set to launch its first S series smartphone-- the Vivo S1 in India. The smartphone was originally launched in China back in March 2019 and the Indian variant is coming with a bit of makeover. The Chinese variant of the Vivo S1 is based on MediaTek Helio P70 SoC whereas, the Indian variant will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.

The event is scheduled at 5 PM IST, and you can catch the unveiling of the Vivo S1 live-in-action on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

{video1}

Vivo S1 Specifications

The modded Vivo S1 was recently launched for IDR 3,599,000 (approx Rs. 18,000) in Indonesia and the same model is expected to launch in India. This smartphone is expected to be the most affordable device from the company with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, and a water-drop notch. The device is available in multiple storage/RAM options.

The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via micro USB port. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack with other connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-channel Wi-Fi. The smartphone also has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

Our Opinion On The Vivo S1 Launch

It looks like Vivo S1 is all set to compete against the likes of the Realme X, Redmi K20, and the Oppo K3. It is speculated that the smartphone might cost around Rs. 16,000 which seems aggressive for the kind of specs it's expected to offer. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Vivo S1.

Best Mobiles in India