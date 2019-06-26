MediaTek Helio P65 SoC With 48 MP Camera Supports Now Available For OEMs News oi-Vivek

MediaTek, the Taiwan based chipset company has launched a new mid-tier processor for smartphone called the MediaTek Helio P65, which sits between the MediaTek Helio P60 and the MediaTek Helio P70. Just like the MediaTek Helio P60, the Helio P65 is based on 12nm manufacturing architecture and offers the following features.

MediaTek Helio P65 Features And Specifications

The MediaTek Helio P65 is an octa-core processor with 2 high-performance cores based on Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs, and 6 efficient cores based on Arm Cortex-A55. The high-performance cores offer a maximum clock speed of 2.0 GHz. The chipset comes with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU with a clock speed of 820MHz. The chipset can drive a display with a maximum resolution of FHD+.

The MediaTek Helio P65 does support 4G LTE and VoLTE with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz). For the navigation, the chipset supports GPS, Beidou, Galileo, and, Glonass. To offer improved cellular reception, the chipset does offer Carrier Aggregation with LTE Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL.

The chipset is compatible with LPDDR3 and the LPDDR4x RAM module with up to 8 GB. As per the storage is concerned, the chipset supports eMMC 5.1 and does not support UFS standards, which is a bit of a bummer.

The chipset natively supports a single 48 MP camera or dual cameras with a maximum resolution of 16 MP + 16 MP. The chipset does support EIS and also offers a boast of AI features like object recognition. As per the video recording is concerned, the chipset can support 2K video recording @ 30fps or 1080p video recording @ 60 fps.

MediaTek has already confirmed that many smartphone OEMs are already working on smartphones powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, and some of them will enter the market by July 2019.

What Do We Think About The MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

The MediaTek Helio P65 SoC offers almost similar features to the MediaTek Helio P60. In fact, in some aspects, the Helio P60 is better than the Helio P65, as the Helio P60 supports UFS 2.1 storage, which is faster than the eMMC 5.1. It is very early to comment on the performance of the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, as there are no smartphones based on the same. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the smartphone processors.

