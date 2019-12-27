Vivo S1 Pro 8GB RAM To Cost Rs. 19,990 In India: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is gearing up to launch the S1 Pro in a new avatar next month in India. The handset is said to ship with a punch-hole display instead of a pop-up selfie camera setup. Just a few days ago the device was tipped to launch under Rs. 20,000 price tag. Now, a new report hints at the pricing of the 8GB RAM model.

Vivo S1 Pro India Price Details

The Vivo S1 Pro is said to launch with Rs. 19,990 price tag for the 8GB RAM and 128GB model. The information comes from 91Mobile where the publication also hints the arrival of a 6GB RAM model. However, the pricing of this model is under wraps.

It is worth mentioning that the smartphone will come with some distinct features compared to the international model. For instance, the Vivo S1 Pro was launched with the Snapdragon 675 processor in Vietnam. But, it is said to debut with an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset in India.

Also, the company seems to be taking the design cue from the Vivo S5. Similar to the S5, the Vivo S1 Pro is said to accommodate quad-cameras at the rear in a diamond-shaped module. The cameras are likely to be accommodated with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

The display is likely to measure 6.38-inches and could be an AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. There will be a punch upfront which is expected to accommodate a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device is likely to run on Android Pie OS and offer a custom Fun Touch user interface. There could be a 3,700 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Handset was launched in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red Colors, so we can expect similar shades in the country.

