    Vivo S1 Pro With Snapdragon 665, Quad Camera To Embrace Sub-Rs. 20K Indian Market

    By
    |

    Vivo S1 Pro was recently suggested to make an entry in the Indian market in the mid of January 2020. The device was initially launched in China back in May this year. The Chinese manufacturer is opting for a similar approach as it did with the Vivo V17 in the country. The S1 Pro will come with slightly different hardware than the Chinese version.

    Vivo S1 Pro With Snapdragon 665, Quad Camera To Arrive In January 2020

     

    A report from 91Mobiles suggests that Vivo will be launching the S1 Pro with a 6.38-inch display. It will offer an FHD+ resolution and will have a punch-hole for the selfie camera. Notably, the handset was launched with a pop-up camera in China.

    At the rear, the handset will sport a diamond-shaped quad-camera module. The sensors onboard are tipped to be a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and dual 2MP sensors (likely depth and a macro sensor). It is currently unknown what kind of sensor it will use for selfies and video calling.

    The device will be launched with the Snapdragon 665 processor combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is currently unknown if the company will introduce the device in multiple configurations or not.

    While there is no mention of the software, we can expect it to ship with Android Pie OS topped with a Fun Touch OS user interface. Lastly, the report suggests the pricing of the device could be placed below Rs. 20,000. Also, it is said to arrive in three different shades including white, purple, and blue.

    If we talk about the difference, then the handset has been launched with a Snapdragon 675 processor in China. Also, instead of a quad-camera module, the device was launched with a triple-rear camera housing a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
