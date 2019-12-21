Vivo S1 Pro Could Be Launched In India In Mid-January News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo is one of the Chinese smartphone brands that would launch its offerings frequently in India. Recently, the company launched the Vivo V17 in the country. Now, it looks like the brand is all set to bring another smartphone, the Vivo S1 Pro to the users in India.

Well, the Vivo S1 Pro was unveiled back in May 2019 in its home market China. After eight months, it is said that the device will be launched in India in mid-January. This information regarding the Vivo S1 Pro India launch comes from 91mobiles citing retail sources. However, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the smartphone in the country and we need to wait for the same.

The Vivo S1 Pro will be the sequel to the Vivo S1, which was announced back in August. This smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple-camera setup at its rear. Unlike the vanilla variant, the Pro variant will don a pop-up selfie camera, which leaves the display free from notches and cutouts.

Vivo S1 Pro Expected Price In India

Vivo S1 Pro was priced starting from 2698 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,000) and comes in two color options - Coral Red and Love Blue. On the other hand, the Vivo S1 has been launched in India starting from Rs. 17,990. We can expect the actual pricing of the Pro variant to be between the two.

Vivo S1 Pro Specifications

To recap, the Vivo S1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie topped with Funtouch OS 9. It is fitted with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. On the hardware front, the Vivo smartphone to be launched in India makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB ROM.

For imaging, there are triple cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is a 32MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. A 3700mAh battery powers it from within it.

What We Think

We think that the Vivo S1 Pro might face tough competition from rivals if it is priced above Rs. 25,000 as there are better offerings with improved camera features among others in this price category. However, we need to wait for its launch to know about the competition.

