Vivo S1 Pro with pop-up selfie camera officially launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo S1 Pro is now official with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and AI triple cameras at its rear.

Vivo has announced the launch of a new S series smartphone in its home market China. The talk is about the Vivo S1 Pro that features a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear cameras with AI features. Notably, the primary sensor of the triple camera setup is a 48MP sensor.

The other highlights of the recently launched Vivo smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a notch-less display giving an impressive screen space and more. It comes with a dedicated button for the Jovi personal assistant at the left.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Vivo S1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie topped with Funtouch OS 9. It bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the device octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage space with support for expandable storage of up to 256GB.

The imaging aspects include a 32MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. At the rear, there is a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera aspects include AI and AR capabilities.

It comes with dual SIM dual standby, WiFi, VoLTE and other connectivity features. The device gets the power from a 3700mAh battery powering it from within.

Price and availability

Vivo S1 Pro is priced starting from 2698 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,000). It will go on sale in China from May 9 in two colors - Coral Red and Love Blue. Notably, this launch follows the announcement of the Vivo S1 launched in the country in March for 2298 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,500). This device also comes with a pop-up selfie camera but has a resolution of 25MP. It also sports triple rear cameras as the S1 Pro.