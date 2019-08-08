Vivo S1 Launched In India – Triple Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After two weeks of wait, the Vivo S1 was launched in India on Wednesday. It carries the highlight of being the first smartphone to be launched in India with a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. Notably, this smartphone went official in Indonesia recently.

Vivo S1 Price In India

Vivo S1 has been launched in three storage configurations. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 17,990 and the mid-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 18,990. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 19,990.

The Vivo smartphone is all set to go on sale starting from today in two variants while the high-end variant will be available from next week in the country. Notably, this smartphone will be available in the offline market starting from today. The online sale will debut on August 14 across all major portals channels.

Having said that, here we list the top features of the Vivo S1 for the interested buyers.

Tripe Rear Cameras

Vivo has been bringing many mid-range smartphones with triple cameras at the rear. The Vivo S1 is the latest one to join this bandwagon with triple rear camera. It comprises a 16MP Sony IMX499 primary camera sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP secondary camera sensor with 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and f/2.2 aperture. The third one is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

This new smartphone bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. There is a waterdrop notch on top of this smartphone housing the 32MP selfie camera within it. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen.

Unique Design

While the gradient rear design is the recent trend, the Vivo S1 features a unique 2.5D curved back panel with a nano-ion coating technique. It reflects light to provide a different perspective to the device at every glance.

Dual Engine Fast Charging

In the current scenario, there are many mid-range smartphones with impressive features including fast charging. The 4500mAh battery powering this smartphone comes with Vivo's Dual Engine fast charging support.

Other Features Of Vivo S1

When it comes to the other features, the Vivo S1 comes with a dedicated Smart button, dedicated dual SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5 and more.

What We Think About Vivo S1

Vivo S1 appears to be one of the impressive mid-range smartphones in the market. It appears to flaunt a slew of advanced features for its pricing and will be a tough challenger to the other mid-range devices in the market.

