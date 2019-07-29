Vivo S1 To Launch On August 7: Likely To Cost Rs. 17,990 News oi-Vivek

Vivo is all set to launch it's Vivo S1 on August 7. The smartphone was recently launched in Indonesia and is the first S series smartphone to launch in India. The possible pricing of the Vivo S1 have been leaked online, claims a report from indiashopps.

According to the leak, the base variant of the Vivo S1 to offer 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 17,990, and the mid-tier variant will cost Rs. 19,990 that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Lastly, the expensive variant will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 24,990. As of now, there is no information on the India pricing of the entry-level model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Vivo S1 Specifications

Considering the specifications of the Vivo S1 launched in Indonesia, the smartphone will feature a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a water-drop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The MediaTek Helio P65 SoC powers the smartphone with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone offers Android 9 Pie OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top.

The smartphone offers a microSD card slot with dual nano-SIM card slots that supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. As per the camera, the smartphone offers 16MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 32MP selfie camera with support for face unlock.

A 4500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with dual engine fast charging, and the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What Do We Think About The Vivo S1?

The Vivo S1 seems like a great mid-tier smartphone, that is likely to compete against the likes of the Oppo K3, and the Realme X. The device has a high capacity battery, AMOLED display, and the phone also offers a triple rear-facing camera. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Vivo S1.

