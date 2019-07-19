Vivo S1 India Launch Confirmed Via Official Teaser News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo S1, a mid-range smartphone which was earlier tipped to launch on August 15 in India has now been teased officially by the company. The first handset to offer a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset went on sale in the Indonesian market recently. Here is everything you need to know:

Vivo S1 India Launch And Expected Pricing:

The promotional video shared by Vivo doesn't reveal any specific timeline of the launch, however, with the official teaser, the launch seems imminent. The device will likely be announced in Sky Blue and Dark Blue colors.

As for the pricing, the smartphone is said to come for an asking price of Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is a 128GB variant as well, but there is no word on its pricing. Moreover, the smartphone is said to go up for pre-orders in the starting weeks of August.

What Vivo S1 Offers In Terms Of Hardware?

The primary hardware features of the Vivo S1 include a FullView 6.5-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95 percent with narrow bezels. The pop-up selfie camera houses a 32MP lens with f/2.0 aperture, while the triple cameras at the rear accommodate a 16MP (f/1.78) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) sensor, and a 5MP lens.

The handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There will be a support for external microSD card. In the software department, the device will come loaded with Android Pie OS with Funtouch 9.0 user interface.

The security options include an in-display fingerprint scanner and the face unlock feature. The connectivity aspects consist of a microUSB port, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.AC dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm audio port. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

