ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo S1 India Launch Confirmed Via Official Teaser

    By
    |

    Vivo S1, a mid-range smartphone which was earlier tipped to launch on August 15 in India has now been teased officially by the company. The first handset to offer a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset went on sale in the Indonesian market recently. Here is everything you need to know:

    Vivo S1 India Launch Confirmed Via Official Teaser

     

    Vivo S1 India Launch And Expected Pricing:

    The promotional video shared by Vivo doesn't reveal any specific timeline of the launch, however, with the official teaser, the launch seems imminent. The device will likely be announced in Sky Blue and Dark Blue colors.

    As for the pricing, the smartphone is said to come for an asking price of Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is a 128GB variant as well, but there is no word on its pricing. Moreover, the smartphone is said to go up for pre-orders in the starting weeks of August.

    What Vivo S1 Offers In Terms Of Hardware?

    The primary hardware features of the Vivo S1 include a FullView 6.5-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95 percent with narrow bezels. The pop-up selfie camera houses a 32MP lens with f/2.0 aperture, while the triple cameras at the rear accommodate a 16MP (f/1.78) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) sensor, and a 5MP lens.

    The handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There will be a support for external microSD card. In the software department, the device will come loaded with Android Pie OS with Funtouch 9.0 user interface.

    The security options include an in-display fingerprint scanner and the face unlock feature. The connectivity aspects consist of a microUSB port, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.AC dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm audio port. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue