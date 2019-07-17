Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official Globally, Expected Soon In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched its mid-range S1 smartphone globally. The device went official in China back in March, and has been tipped to launch in other markets ever since. The global variant of the device offers slightly different specs compared to its Chinese counterpart.

Vivo S1 Launch Details:

Now, the Vivo S1 has been officially announced in Indonesia with a price tag of IDR 3,599,000 (Rs. 17,710 approximately). The device ships in Skyline Blue and Cosmic Green colors and is up for pre-orders. The sale starts on July 23 in Indonesia.

As for the availability in Indian markets, the company will likely bring the device soon. However, no tentative date is available for the launch.

Vivo S1 Key Specifications And Features:

The Vivo S1 ships with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340p FHD+ resolution featuring a waterdrop notch. You get an in-display fingerprint reader and Face Unlock feature for security.

The device runs on an octa-core MediaTek P65 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. The smartphone comes with an external microSD card support which will address the space crunch issues.

In the optics department, the Vivo S1 comes with a triple rear camera module that houses a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP(f/2.2) wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the handset accommodates a 32MP (f/2.0) camera.

The device comes preinstalled with Android Pie OSlayered with Funtouch OS 9 UI. The device offers some standard connectivity options such as a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi Bluetooth v5, and dual-SIM support. The handset is kept alive by a non-removable 4,500mAh battery.

What Do We Think About The Vivo S1?

Vivo is a popular brand when it comes to affordable smartphones. The latest entrant seems a good example of the same. The on-sheet specifications suggest a capable mid-range smartphone suitable for media consumption and imaging. However, it remains to be seen how well the audience receives the new Vivo smartphone.

