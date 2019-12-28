Vivo S1 Pro Confirmed To Launch On January 4: Expected Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo S1 Pro has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. And, it seems that the Chinese manufacturer is all set to begin 2020 with the launch of its mid-range smartphone in the Indian market. The handset has been doing rounds of the rumor mill consistently in the past few days. Just yesterday, the S1 Pro was officially listed on Amazon with a 'coming soon' tagline. Now, its official launch date has been revealed.

Vivo S1 Pro Official Launch In India Confirmed

The Vivo S1 Pro has been slated for January 4, 2020 launch in the Indian market. This has been confirmed by the device's listing on Vivo's official website. The device is listed with the same camera hardware as on the Amazon website's listing.

The Vivo S1 Pro listing on both the websites confirms the presence of 48MP AI quad-cameras at the rear. Upfront, there will be a 32MP AI selfie camera. Notably, the company has also shared some camera samples of the smartphone, which no doubt appears impressive.

But, we will be able to give feedback on the camera performance once we get to use the handset. Apart from the camera hardware and samples, the Vivo S1 Pro's official website listing reveals no other information.

But, the rumor mill has already churned out some key details of the upcoming device. For instance, the handset is said to launch with a different design as compared to the international one.

While the international model is launched with a pop-up selfie camera, the Indian variant is said to feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The display is likely to measure 6.38-inches and will be a Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution.

The four cameras at the rear are likely to be arranged in a diamond-shaped module. Besides, the 48MP primary sensor, the setup is likely to accommodate an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

At its core, the device is confirmed to pack an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This model has been leaked with Rs. 19,990 price tag recently.

