Vivo S1 Pro With 48MP Quad-Cameras Listed On Amazon: Launch Imminent
We recently came across leaks surrounding the Vivo S1 Pro's launch price in India. The new addition in the company's mid-range 'S' series is rumored to go official in early 2020. The company is also working on the V19 series which is tipped to be launched ahead of the IPL 2020. Now, the Vivo V17 has surfaced one again online via Amazon.
Vivo S1 Pro Page Official On Amazon
The Vivo S1 Pro's India arrival has been confirmed by a 'coming soon' page on Amazon. The handset is listed along with some of the key specifications which the rumor mill has already suggested.
The Vivo S1 Pro page on Amazon confirms the presence of a quad-rear camera module housing a 48MP AI sensor. The listing also confirms a 32MP AI selfie camera. The previous leaks have suggested a design like the Vivo S5 with a diamond-shaped quad-camera module.
This is now confirmed by the Amazon listing as well. The handset has been tipped to launch in the mid-of January. But, considering its page is already live on the e-commerce platform, an early launch could be expected.
Vivo S1 Pro Expected Price And Specifications India
The Vivo S1 Pro has been leaked with Rs. 19,990 price tag for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There is also a 6GB variant likely in the tow, but there is no word on its pricing. As for the rumored hardware, the device has been leaked with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.
The display is said to feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera instead of a waterdrop notch. Also, there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Besides, the 48MP primary sensor, the rear camera is likely to pack an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth lens.
The device is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Powering the handset could be a 3,700 mAh battery.
