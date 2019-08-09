Vivo S1 With 4GB RAM Available Offline; Online Sales Start August 14 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo S1, the latest mid-range smartphone by the Chinese brand has gone up for sale in India. The device follows the latest trend of a triple-camera setup, an in-display fingerprint reader and a big battery with a price below Rs. 20,000. The smartphone is already up for grabs through offline stores. Following are the details:

Vivo S1 Offline Stores Pricing And Offers:

Vivo is selling the base variant of the S1 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage at authorized Vivo stores and partner channels including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Big C. You can buy the base variant for Rs. 17,990 and can also avail a bunch of offers.Notably, this variant will be available online starting August 15.

HDFC Bank credit or debit card holders will get 7.5 percent cashback on the purchase as well on EMI transactions. You can also get an extra 10 percent exchange value on Instacash and assured Paytm cashbacks. Jio subscribers will get benefits worth Rs. 10,000.

Vivo S1 Key Specifications:

One of the key highlights of this device is an FHD+ Super AMOLED display measuring 6.38-inches with a waterdrop notch. The other is the triple camera setup which packs a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, you get a 32MP AI-backed camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is built around a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and faces unlock feature for security. There is a 4500mAh battery with Dual Engine fast charging support.

What Do We Think Of The Smartphone?

Vivo is quite consistent with affordable smartphone launches in India. The latest entry is another example of a well-built mid-range handset. The on-sheet specifications look good and with all the latest hardware packed inside, it is expected to deliver well on performance. We will be coming up with a comprehensive review of the device in the coming days. So, stay tuned with us.

