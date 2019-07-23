Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC India Launch Set For August 7 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its next affordable smartphone - the Vivo S1 in India. The smartphone was recently launched in Indonesia, and now the official teasers point at an India launch in August. The device features triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a pop-up selfie camera. Let's have a look at the launch details:

Vivo S1 India Launch Date:

The previous teaser didn't give any information on the official launch, but the device was speculated to be announced on August 15, 2019. Well, the company seems to have preponed d the launch to August 7 in India. It is unknown if the device will be exclusive to Flipkart or Amazon or will retail on both the platforms.

The handset will likely be available with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration. There is no confirmation on the pricing, however, the base variant is likely to be priced under Rs. 18,000, while the high-end variant could be priced around 2K- 3K more which is the trend nowadays.

Vivo S1 Hardware And Software Features:

Vivo S1 offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It has a notch-less design that offers 90.95 percent screen-to-body-ratio, thanks to the thin bezels.

The motorized camera houses a 32MP sensor for selfies. The device sports a triple rear camera module with a 16MP Sony IMX499 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth lens.

The camera features include AI beauty mode, Panorama, Pro, HDR, and portrait mode. Under its hood, the device churns its power from a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory with external microSD card support. In the software department, it will come with Android Pie-based Funtouch 9.0 UI.

The handset will incorporate an in-display scanner along with the face unlock feature for security. Besides, you get connectivity aspects such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, microUSB port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

The on-sheet specifications of the Vivo S1 indicate a promising device in the making. If the device is launched under Rs 20,000 it will go up against the likes of Realme X and Oppo K3 which were launched recently in India.

