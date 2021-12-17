Vivo S12 Features & Pricing Revealed Online Ahead Of Dec 22 Launch; Dimensity 1100, 90Hz Display Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is prepping up for its upcoming launch event on December 22, where it will announce the Vivo S12 series smartphones. It will also launch the second generation of the Vivo Watch. The Vivo S12 series will include the standard S12 and the S12 Pro.

The features of the Pro model have already been leaked multiple times. However, there were not many details about the standard variant. Now, the smartphone has appeared online with its features and pricing just ahead of the official announcement.

Vivo S12 Features Revealed

The specifications and pricing have been listed on China Telecom's product library. As per the listing, the smartphone will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and feature a notch to house the front camera sensor. The Vivo S12 is expected to support atleast a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is said to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

The chip is expected to be paired with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, it will run Android 11 OS and the S12 series phones are said to be the first to use Origin Ocean UI. Further, the phone will be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

We already know, the upcoming Vivo S12 series will be selfie-centric smartphones. The standard Vivo S12 is tipped to offer 44MP dual selfie cameras and the main camera will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the rear, the phone will have a triple-camera setup placed into a rectangular camera module. The camera sensors will include 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

For connectivity, the smartphone will support a USB Type-C port, WiFi, an in-display fingerprint, many more. However, the phone is said to skip a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo S12 Expected Price

As per the China Telecom listing, the device will be announced in two storage configurations. The base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Vivo S12 will cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800). The high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will come with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600). Further, the phone will come with Shimmering Black, Warm Gold, and Lake Blue color options.

Vivo S12 Pro Features We Know So Far

On the other hand, the Pro model is expected to have a curved display, measuring 6.5-inch. To recall, the Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro were announced with similar features except for a few changes. This time it might also be the same.

The S12 Pro model will have a slightly large 4,300 mAh battery with the same 44W fast charging. The Pro model is expected to use the Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Upfront, it will have a 50MP Samsung JN1 lens and an 8MP Hynix Hi846 ultrawide lens. At the rear, it will also come with 108MP triple cameras.

Additionally, it also remains to be seen whether the brand has any plan to bring the S12 series to the country. Since Vivo did not launch the S10 series handsets in India.

