Vivo S15, S15 Pro Set To Launch On May 19: Features, Specs & Expected Price News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo has announced that it will be launching the Vivo S15 and the S15 Pro smartphones at an event on May 19 in China. The new phones will be arriving as the successors to the last year's Vivo S12 and S12 Pro handsets. The company has also released official photos of the Vivo S15 and S15 Pro series offerings, which have revealed some details regarding their design.

Vivo S15, S15 Pro Are Arriving With These Features

The official teaser shared by the brand reads that the Vivo S15 and the S15 Pro will be launching at 7 pm local time in China next Thursday. One of these models will be featuring almost non-existent bezels with a punch-hole design. At the rear, the smartphone will be having a large square camera module that will house the three cameras and the LED flash unit. A fingerprint sensor isn't visible in the photo, so it is expected to be placed under the display.

The company has already confirmed that the Vivo S15 series smartphones will be arriving with 80W fast charging, a flagship processor, and the OriginOS. Previously, these devices were spotted on multiple certification websites. The Vivo S15 is expected to offer a 6.62-inch screen, while the S15 Pro will have a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Both are said to be offering 120Hz refresh rate as compared to the 90Hz panel on their predecessors.

The Vivo S15 is rumored to be arriving with the Snapdragon 870 processor, which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset is said to be offering a 4,700 mAh battery that will offer support for 80W fast charging. The Vivo S15 Pro on the other hand is expected to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which will be paired with a 4,500mAh 80W fast charging battery. The Vivo S15 Pro is also expected to sport a customized and exclusive Sony 50MP sensor and the V1+ image chip for selfies.

Vivo S15, S15 Pro Pricing, Availability

As of now, there's no word regarding the pricing of the Vivo S15 and the S15 Pro. Also, the company hasn't yet announced when it is planning to launch them in the Indian market. We will have more details on May 19.

Apart from the Vivo S15 and the S15 Pro smartphones, the company will also be introducing the Vivo TWS Air earbuds. These will be offering "lightweight and good sounding" with a comfortable audio listening experience. No other details regarding these TWS are available at the moment. We will know more in a couple of days.

Best Mobiles in India