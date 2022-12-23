Vivo S16 With Curved AMOLED, 64MP Camera With OIS Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Vivo has introduced its latest Vivo S16 smartphone alongside the Vivo S16 Pro and the Vivo S16e in China. The Vivo S16 is an affordable flagship smartphone and is a successor to the Vivo S15, which was launched in May 2022. The Vivo S16 brings a completely overhauled design, an improved display, and features over its predecessor, the Vivo S15. The smartphone is said to be exclusive to the Chinese market. However, it is likely to make a debut in the global markets.

Vivo S16: Features, Specifications

The Vivo S16 gets a completely new design compared to the Vivo S15. For starters, it is equipped with a curved screen as opposed to the flat display of the Vivo S15. It boasts a very slim mid-frame as against the flat side design of the Vivo S15. The camera island has grown bigger and holds three circular camera rings in a vertical arrangement.

The Vivo S16 sports a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. There are very slim bezels surrounding the screen and a tiny punch-hole camera cutout on the display, which is centrally placed.

The Vivo S16 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is built on the 7nm fabrication process. It is carried over from the Vivo S15 smartphone. The Snapdragon is one of the highest seller chipsets of Qualcomm and is hailed for its stability, sustained performance, and energy efficiency. Probably, the reason why Vivo decided to persist with this chipset for its latest Vivo S16. The handset is available with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S16 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. Selfie addicts would be pleased as it is equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash.

Some noteworthy features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, 5G SA/NSA, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port among others. The handset is powered by a 4600mAh battery under the hood coupled with 66W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13-based Origin OS Forest in China. However, expect it to be loaded with Funtouch OS 13 when it reaches the global markets.

Vivo S16: Price, Availability

The Vivo S16 comes at a starting price of CNY 2499 (approx. ₹29,500) for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 2999 (approx. ₹35,500) for the 12GB RAM+512GB storage version. It is offered in Starry Night Black, Sea Foam Green and Hyacinth Purple color options.

