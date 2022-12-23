Vivo S16 Pro With Dimensity 8200, Curved AMOLED Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Vivo has added its latest Vivo S16 Pro to its smartphone portfolio in China. It was launched alongside its smaller siblings, the Vivo S16 and the Vivo S16e. The Vivo S16 Pro will succeed the Vivo S15 Pro in the market, which was launched back in May 2022. The Vivo S16 Pro boasts an all-new design, a tweaked rear camera setup, and a bigger curved display compared to its predecessor. Let's have a look at its specifications below.

Vivo S16 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Vivo S16 Pro gets a completely overhauled design compared to the Vivo S15 Pro. The camera island has grown bigger and holds three circular camera rings in a vertical arrangement. The green color variant of the Vivo S16 Pro gets an innovative photochromic technology that enables it to change its hue from light green to dark green. The Vivo S16 Pro flaunts a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The display comes with a punch-hole camera cutout and gets very slim bezels surrounding the screen.

The Vivo S16 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process. It is a refreshed version of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that does duty on the older Vivo S15 Pro. The handset is available with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S16 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. The ultrawide camera has been downgraded from a 12MP to an 8MP sensor in this iteration. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 50MP front-facing camera.

Some notable features of the Vivo S16 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS (L1+L5), NFC, and a USB Type-C port among others. The handset is backed by a 4600mAh battery under the hood coupled with 66W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13-based Origin OS Forest in China. However, expect it to run on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 when it goes international.

Vivo S16: Price, Availability

The Vivo S16 Pro is priced at CNY 3299 (approx. ₹39,000) for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 3599 (approx. ₹42,500) for the 12GB RAM+512GB storage version. It comes in Starry Night Black, Sea Foam Green and Hyacinth Purple colorways. Expect it to start at around ₹40,000 in India.

Best Mobiles in India