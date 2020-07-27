Vivo S7 5G Set To Debut On August 3: Expected Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is launching a new smartphone in its 'S' series soon. Called the Vivo S7, the upcoming smartphone is also said to be a 5G offering. The device will be launched as a successor to the Vivo S6 5G which debuted just a few months ago. The company has now announced its official arrival details.

Vivo S7 Official Launch Details

Vivo has confirmed the arrival of its upcoming smartphone via a post on its official handle at Weibo. As per the post, the Vivo S7 will be launched on August 3 in China.

The company has also shared a teaser which suggests a purple colour option and a slim design profile. The company is said to begin the launch event on 7:30 PM in China.

Additionally, the device has also been listed in Suning.com which is a Chinese e-commerce retailer. It is up for pre-orders which will be open till August 3. Vivo is yet to confirm the details on its arrival in the global market including India.

Vivo S7 Leaked Specifications

The Vivo S7 has been tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. The device is said to launch with 5G network support similar to its predecessor, i.e, the Vivo S6.

The leaks had not revealed what size display the Vivo S7 be equipped, however, it is said to come with a wider notch which we haven't seen on any new smartphone for a while. In fact, its predecessor came with a waterdrop notch.

The device has been tipped to feature a dual-lens selfie camera setup which will be equipped with a 44MP Samsung GH1 sensor and an 8MP Hynix Hi846 super-wide-angle sensor. The rear panel will be sporting a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP Samsung portrait sensor.

As of now, the remaining features of the Vivo S7 are undisclosed. The company itself has not revealed much in terms of hardware. But, the official launch is just a week away and there are chances we come across some more details on the same.

via

Best Mobiles in India