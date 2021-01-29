Vivo S7t 5G Pricing Details Revealed By Chinese Retailer Site News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The rumor of the Vivo S7t 5G is floating on the internet for quite some time. The handset already received multiple certifications including Geekbench, 3C mobile authentication platform. Besides, the handset has recently got listed on the Google Play Console database with its features. Now, the handset has surfaced on a Chinese retailer site called Suning with the full specs and pricing details. Let's take a look at the pricing and specifications details of the Vivo S7t 5G.

Vivo S7t 5G Expected Price

As per the Chinese retailer site, the Vivo S7t 5G will cost 2,598 Yuan which roughly translates to Rs. 29,439 in Indian currency for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is said to come in Moonlight Silver, Jazz Black, and Monet color options.

Vivo S7t 5G Details: Everything we Know So far

Going by the Chinese retailer listing, the Vivo S7t 5G will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The handset will also feature a wide notch display similar to the Vivo VS7 5G. In terms of processor, the handset is said to run the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

Further, it is believed to be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support. For imaging, the handset is rumored to sport a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP wide lens, and a pair of two 2MP sensors.

Upfront, it is expected to get a dual selfie camera setup which will include a 44MP main camera and an 8MP lens. It will also support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C for connectivity, and lastly, it is said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since all the features and prices are coming up, it seems that the launch is not too far away. So, we can expect to get details from the company soon.

