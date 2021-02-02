Vivo S9 5G Tipped To Launch In March; Dimensity 1100 SoC Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo is gearing up for several smartphone launches this year. The lineup includes the new Vivo S9 5G, which comes as the successor to the Vivo S7 5G. A tipster from China claims the Vivo S9 5G would debut as early as March 6. The tipster has also shared a couple of features expected on the new smartphone.

Vivo S9 5G Features Tipped

Going into the details, the Vivo S9 5G has a couple of similarities with its predecessor. For one, the phone will reportedly feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a wide notch, similar to the Vivo S7 5G. Plus, reports suggest a similar 44MP ultra-wide-angle sensor for the dual-selfie camera setup on the Vivo S9 5G.

However, there are a couple of upgrades. The upcoming Vivo S9 5G appeared on the Google Play Console listing with the model number Vivo V2072A, which confirmed the Dimensity 1100 chipset. This would make the device one of the world's first smartphones with this SoC. The listing also confirmed 12GB RAM, which will likely be paired with up to 256GB storage. The phone will run Android 11 OS with FunTouch custom skin.

There are several details still under wraps. For one, we don't know the camera specifications of the Vivo S9 5G. The battery details are also a mystery for now. If the tipster is to be believed, more details of the smartphone could surface ahead of the launch.

Vivo S9 5G Launch: What To Expect

Looking back, the Vivo S7 5G debuted as a selfie-centric smartphone and one can expect the same for its successor. Keeping the camera as the key highlight, the S7 5G included a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. One can expect a similar setup with a couple of upgrades for the new device.

From the looks of it, Vivo is ramping up its S series. Joining the list is the Vivo S7t 5G, which is rumored to feature the Dimensity 820 chipset. This too is rumored to launch pretty soon - giving us new upgrades to the Vivo S series.

