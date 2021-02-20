Vivo S9e With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Surfaces Online; Launch Tipped For March 6 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo seems to be working on more than just one model to launch in the 'S' smartphone lineup. Following the launch of the Vivo S7t, the company has been rumored to be working on the Vivo S9. This device is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. Now, another Vivo 'S' series device dubbed Vivo S9e has popped up online. It is another MediaTek Dimensity processor-powered smartphone that will come with 5G network support. Check out what the new leak reveals on this upcoming smartphone:

Vivo S9e Specifications Leaked Online

The Vivo S9e specifications have been leaked on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The device is said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor. The company has already launched the Vivo S7t with this new premium mid-range 5G chipset. Apart from the processor, the Weibo leak also reveals the display, camera, and other features.

The Vivo S9e is leaked with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display. The high-resolution panel will also have a 90Hz refresh rate. However, instead of an in-display camera cutout, the company will be sticking to a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The camera leaked camera specifications include a triple-lens camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

As of now, the remaining sensors are not specified. However, we can expect a macro and a depth sensor. The Vivo S9e will be launched with 8GB RAM. While it is mentioned to come with a single RAM configuration, there will be two storage options to chose from, i.e 128GB and 256GB.

The smartphone will be offering a 32MP selfie camera which is said to be a Samsung GD1 Lens. The software version isn't revealed, but we could possibly see Android 11 OS. Lastly, the smartphone is leaked with a 4,100 mAh battery which will have 33W Flash Charge support. The rumors suggest the Vivo S9e's launch alongside the standard Vivo S9 on March 6 in China. But, this information is yet to be confirmed by the company.

