Vivo Surpasses Xiaomi And Samsung, Becomes Market leader In Offline Space News oi-Priyanka Dua

There is no doubt that Xiaomi is dominating the online space in India. But, when it comes to offline market share, another Chinese player is giving tough competition to the former. Vivo has become the number one brand in the offline market.

The company has managed to garner 24.7 percent in the offline market in November. The company is giving a tough competition to both established brands such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

"Vivo's offline market share went from 23 percent in October to 24.7 percent in November as per the German research firm GfK, making us again the top brand in the Indian smartphone market. I thank the Indian consumers who have maintained their trust in the brand," Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, was quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch a new flagship series of smartphones. The new upcoming smartphones will be named as V series. Apart from that, Vivo is all set to invest a huge amount of money in India. "We are investing Rs 7,500 crore in the country in multiple phases as promised. We have the maximum capacity of producing 33.5 million handsets in a year and over 10,000 people, including women, are working at our Greater Noida factory," was quoted by the news agency.

The GFK report also pointed out that both Oppo and Realme are also doing well in offline space. The former has a 16.3 percent market share in India, while the latter has posted a 7 percent share in the country. The report also reveals that Samsung has posted 21.6 percent during the period.

On the other hand, Vivo is all set to bring its sub-brand in India. The iQOO is planning to launch one smartphone in two both 5G and 4G variants. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

