Xiaomi Mi 10 Launch Pegged For Q1 2020, Confirms Lei Jun

In a recent development, the Xiaomi co-founder and vice chairman Lin Bin spilled the beans regarding the existence of the device. He stated that the Mi 10 could be among the first devices to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset available for smartphones till date.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Launch Details

As per a report by MyDrivers, Xiaomi's Lei Jun has confirmed that the Mi 10 could be launched in the first quarter of 2020. This is not surprising as the company's flagship smartphones in the Mi series are usually unveiled in the first quarter of the year. Moreover, he revealed that Xiaomi might unveil at least 10 5G smartphones in 2020 across price segments.

Previously, a few reports suggested that the Mi 10 could be launched sometime in early February. Also, it was suggested that the announcement could be somewhere around that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which hinted at a February 11 launch date.

Xiaomi Mi 10: What To Expect

Also, we have come across reports suggesting that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro could be launched in the country. Besides this, the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphones are said to be 5G-ready as these will use the 5G-enabled SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is speculated to arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear comprising a whopping 108MP primary camera. It is believed to use the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. Also, the smartphone is said to come with support for 48MP fast charging.

On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro is likely to be bundled with a 65W fast charger. The other speculations for this device include a 108MP primary camera sensor as in the standard variant, Hi-Res Audio support, and a punch-hole cutout on the display to house the selfie camera.

What We Think

Recently, Xiaomi announced that it will bring the premium Mi smartphones and other smart ecosystem products to India in 2020. Going by the same, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to land in India in the coming months.