    Xiaomi Mi 10 With 108MP Quad-Cameras Likely To Launch On February 11, 2020

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 is one of the most anticipated flagship series this year. The Chinese brand is likely to unveil the new lineup with the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. Both smartphones have been consistently visiting the rumor mill for quite some time. By now, we have some insight into the hardware and also the launch date. Some of the recent leaks suggested a launch in February 2020. Now, its official launch date has been revealed via a poster.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 With 108MP Quad-Cameras Likely To Launch On February 11

     

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Official Launch Details

    An alleged leaked poster of the upcoming Mi 10 series has been tweeted by the tipster Mukul Sharma. The leaked poster image suggests a February 11 launch date. Notably, Samsung is also hosting its Galaxy S20 Unpacked event on the same day, where the company is expected to introduce the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, and the Galaxy S20 5G.

    Apart from the launch date, the Mi 10 leaked poster also confirms the presence of a quad-camera module on the rear panel. The setup is positioned vertically on the top-left with the flash module sandwiched between the sensors.

    Also, the device seems to have a curved glass black. Lastly, the poster indicates black and white color options. It is currently unknown if the company will launch the device in more color options. We are currently waiting for Xiaomi to officially announce the arrival of the Mi 10 series in India and the remaining markets.

     

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Expected Specifications

    The highlight of the Mi 10 series is the 108MP quad-rear camera setup. The leaks have not revealed any information on the other sensors. Xiaomi is said t launch the Mi 10 series with a punch-hole display design.

    While the standard model is said to be equipped with a 90Hz display, the Pro variant is likely to offer a 120Hz display. Both the smartphones are said to run on a Snapdragon 865 processor. Also, we can expect the latest Android 10 OS wrapped around a custom OneUI skin on top.

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 9:34 [IST]
