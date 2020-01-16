Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Pegged For February Launch; Mi 10 Pro Spotted On EEC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Mi 10 flagship series is highly rumored and is hitting the tech headlines almost every other day. It is widely expected that the company will launch two new smartphones - the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. While we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the launch date of these new flagship devices, a listing reveals when to expect these phones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Listing

A listing of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (carrying the model number M2001J2G) on Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database hints that the device could be launched in some European markets besides its home country China. This listing was spotted by a well-known Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. As per a recent announcement by the company, the premium devices in the Mi lineup will be launched in India soon. So, we can expect the Mi 10 series to hit the Indian market later this year.

In the meantime, a tipster has taken to Weibo to reveal that the company might launch the Mi 10 series right in time to compete against the likes of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event wherein the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. Notably, the Samsung event is slated for February 11, so we can expect the Xiaomi Mi 10 series to also be launched sometime next month.

Xiaomi Mi 10: What To Expect

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit held in December 2019, Xiaomi mentioned that the Mi 10 will use the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset to date. And, it was stated that the device will be coming very soon. Besides this, the company's co-founder Lin Bin also confirmed that the Mi 10 Pro will be the sequel to the Mi 9 Pro.

From the previous reports, we have seen that the Xiaomi Mi 10 series will arrive with quad-cameras at the rear, up to 12GB of RAM, and other high-end specifications as it is a flagship smartphone. A leaked TENAA listing suggested that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone will have support for dual-mode 5G (both SA and NSA). Also, both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are likely to have 30W fast charging support.

