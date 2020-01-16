Xiaomi Mi 10 With Quad-Camera Setup Surfaces Online News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi's first flagship smartphone of 2020 -- the Xiaomi Mi 10 is likely to launch by the end of February. This will be one of the first smartphones in the world to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Just a few days ago, the smartphone was spotted at Geekbench, which confirmed some of the specifications of the phone.

Now, the live images of the Xiaomi Mi 10 have surfaced online, and here is everything you need to know about the same. To begin with the design, the phone looks like it is made out of metal and glass with a Xiaomi logo at the bottom and a quad-camera setup at the top.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Possible Specifications

At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 10 uses a dual-curved display, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Just like the Redmi K30, this model might also offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Instead of a truly bezel-less design and a pop-up selfie camera, the Mi 10 has a punch-hole display, which is quite reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S10. There is no indication of a physical fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone is likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the cameras, the Mi 10 is expected to come with a 108MP primary camera, an ultra-wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The front-facing selfie camera is expected to support features like Face Unlock and HD video recording.

As per the memory, the device is expected to offer at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, whereas the high-end variant of the Mi 10 might offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As per the software, the smartphone is likely to launch with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 OS.

