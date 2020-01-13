ENGLISH

    Alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Leaked With Huawei Mate 40 Style Camera Unit

    At the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019, Xiaomi officially confirmed that the Mi 10 will be one of the first smartphones to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Just a few days ago, the very same smartphone was spotted on Geekbench, featuring the aforementioned chipset. Now, the possible render of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has surfaced online.

    Alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Leaked With Huawei Mate 40 Style Camera Unit

     

    One fascinating thing about the Mi 10 Pro is the fact that the phone has a circular camera unit at the back with a tube light-like flash unit. The Mi 10 Pro is expected to launch along the regular Mi 10 in the first two weeks of February. The camera unit on the phone might have been inspired by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

    The camera setup is likely to offer at least three sensors, and the primary sensor might offer 108MP resolution, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 along with a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle lens.

    At the front, the smartphone has an almost bezel-less design with no camera cutout, and mimic the OnePlus 7 Pro. Considering the recent trend, the smartphone might come with a pop-up selfie camera or it might even incorporate an under-display camera, that the company demoed a few months before.

    As per the hardware, the smartphone will be powered by the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is likely to include 5G support. Additionally, the phone might offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage with a dual SIM card slot.

    As per software experience, the phone is likely to ship with MIUI 11 on top of Android 10 OS. Unlike most of the Xiaomi smartphones, the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are likely to offer new software and hardware-based features to distinguish from mid-tier and entry-level models.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
