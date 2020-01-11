Xiaomi Mi 10 Pricing, Specifications Accidentally Tipped On Weibo News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi seems to be all set to bring its next premium offering - the Mi 10 soon in the market. The renders and specifications of the upcoming smartphone have leaked numerous times online. The device was previously tipped to arrive at the MWC 2020 alongside the Mo 10 Pro.

But, some other leaks have suggested its launch ahead of the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event which is scheduled for February 11, 2020. Now, its launch date and complete specifications have been leaked once again.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch date and specifications were accidentally revealed by Thomas, Xiaomi's Product Director on his official Weibo account. The post was later removed for unknown reasons. The post suggested the Mi 10 launch in February this year, corroborating with the previous leaks.

The post suggested a price tag above CNY 3,500 which roughly translates to Rs, 35,907 in India. But, this is likely the pricing of the base model. The company is said to introduce the top-end Mi 10 model somewhere around CNY 5,000 (approx Rs. 51,296). Do note that these are the rumored pricing, the actual cost might vary depending on the models and market.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Expected Specifications And Features

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has been leaked with a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is likely to be an OLED panel offering a 90Hz refresh rate. It is worth noting that the majority of brands are now shifting towards the 90Hz or 120Hz display on their flagship smartphones; instead of using a 60Hz panel.

At its core, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This chipset has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. The Mi 10 is said to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but we can expect other variants as well.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to use a quad-camera setup at the rear packing a 108MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. Aiding the main lens could be a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The handset is likely to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

