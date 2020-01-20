Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G Leaked Images Reiterates 108MP Vertical Quad-Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 is one of the most anticipated smartphone series arriving this year. The Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro have been making appearances online quite consistently in the past few weeks. Recently, a leaked poster revealed the arrival of the new lineup on February 11. Now, another leak reveals the renders of the Mi 10 Pro 5G.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G leaked live images spotted on Weibo reveals the design in full glory. Starting off with the display, the device can be seen sporting a tall display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The display seems to have curved edges and the bezels surrounding it are also narrow.

Moving to the rear panel, the device can be seen sporting a quad-camera setup at the rear positioned vertically. The same design was earlier suggested by the leaked poster that revealed the February 11 launch date. Three of the sensors are aligned together followed by the LED flash module and the fourth sensor.

Coming to the placement of the ports and the keys, the volume keys are placed alongside the power key on the right panel. At the bottom, there is a SIM card tray, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. There seems to be an additional speaker grille on the top panel placed alongside the microphone.

Notably, the leaked real-life images also indicate a 65W fast charger to be shipped with the retail box. The device is likely to pack a 4,500 mAh battery which is said to support both fast as well as wireless charging technology

As for the expected hardware, a 108MP quad-camera setup is said to be the major highlight of the Mi 10 Pro. Accompanying the primary camera lens could be a 12MP telephoto sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 5MP depth lens.

The other highlights of the MI 10 Pro are the tall high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the Mi 10 series will be the Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G connectivity support.

