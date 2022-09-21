Vivo T1 Series Gets Massive Price Cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is buzzing the internet right now. Flipkart has been teasing the sale for a while now, and one such new teaser suggests the Vivo T1 series will get a massive price-cut deal. For instance, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G can be purchased at Rs. 17,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 23,999.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Price at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available with a 17 percent discount, costing Rs. 17,999 instead of Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Additionally, the Flipkart sale will offer exchange offers and a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

Vivo T1 5G Priced at Rs. 15,990 at Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Pro model aside, the Vivo T1 5G 6GB model price is currently priced at Rs. 16,990 and will receive a price cut of Rs. 1,000, effectively bringing down the price to Rs. 15,990. Buyers can avail of higher discounts with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card transactions. The Vivo T1 5G 4GB model will also be available at a discount, costing less than Rs. 15,000.

Vivo T1 44W Price Cut Deal at Flipkart Sale

Apart from these Vivo T1 models, buyers can also check out the 44W variant during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. If you're looking for a phone under Rs. 15,000, the Vivo T1 44W model makes a good deal for just Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB model. The 6GB model will be available at Rs. 14,999.

Vivo T1x Gets Rs. 1,000 Discount at Flipkart Sale

If you're looking for a phone under Rs. 10,000, the Vivo T1x makes a good deal at the Flipkart sale. The new Vivo T1x will be available for Rs. 9,999 after a discount. The Vivo T1x is also available with 128GB storage, which will cost Rs. 11,999. Plus, the bank deals and exchange offers can make this Vivo phone even more affordable.

