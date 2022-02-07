Vivo T1 5G Tipped To Support Two 5G Bands; Live Image Spotted Online News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is confirmed to launch the Vivo T1 5G on February 9 in India. In the meantime, dedicated websites on Flipkart and the official site have gone live to reveal design and key specs. Besides, tipster Yogesh Brar recently revealed full specifications along with the pricing of the Vivo T1. The latest info has now shared live images of the phone and details about the 5G bands support.

Vivo T1 5G Live Images Appear Online

The live images have been posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal which confirms the phone will sport a waterdrop notch to house the front camera sensor. And the handset will have narrow bezels around the display.

Besides, it will come with a gradient rear panel, and a triple camera system with an LED flash will be placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo T1 5G will support only two 5G bands.

Vivo T1 5G Features We Know So Far

Coming to the features, some of its specs have been confirmed by the company. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the device will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It is also confirmed to feature 5-layer Turbo cooling system which is claimed to cool down the core temperature by 10°C.

The Vivo T1 5G will have a 50MP triple AI camera system that will support Night Mode and Multi Style Portrait. Besides, the upcoming Vivo T1 5G is touted to be the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in the segment. The device will measure 8.25mm in dimension and weighs just 187 grams. Apart from this, Vivo has not confirmed anything regarding the Vivo T1 yet.

On the other hand, rumors suggested the processor of the Vivo T1 5G will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion using a microSD card. The device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support.

Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, audio jack, and other connectivity options. The 50MP main camera is expected to be assisted by a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, the Vivo T1 5G might offer a 16MP front-facing camera sensor.

Vivo T1 5G Launch Details & Expected Price In India

The Vivo T1 5G will be launched on Feb 9 at 12PM in India which is believed to be live-streamed on Vivo's YouTube channel and other official social media handles. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official site. As far as the price is concerned, the Vivo T1 5G is said to come under Rs. 20,000 segment.

The Vivo T1 5G will compete with other mid-range devices like the Lava Agni 5G and the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G, launching on Feb 14 in India. The Infinix smartphone is tipped to come with 13 5G bands support. So, only support for two 5G bands can be a drawback for the Vivo T1 5G in this price range. However, if you are looking for the slimmest phone with a premium look, can consider the Vivo T1 5G.

Best Mobiles in India