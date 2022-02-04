Just In
Vivo T1 5G With SD695 Launching On Feb 9 In India; Full Specifications, Pricing Tipped
Vivo is all set to unveil the Vivo T1 5G handset on February 9 in India. The brand has already started teasing key features of the upcoming 5G smartphone. The recently shared official teaser video showcased both the rear panel and front design. Now, the latest development has brought detailed features and pricing of the Vivo T1 5G to the light ahead of the official launch.
Vivo T1 5G Detailed Features And Pricing Tipped
Vivo has confirmed a few features and designs of the upcoming Vivo T1 5G. However, thanks to tipster Yogesh Brar, who has now revealed full specifications along with the pricing of the Vivo T1. Let's dive into details.
Vivo T1 5G Design & Features We Know So Far
The official teaser video has confirmed that the Vivo T1 5G will have a waterdrop cutout on the display to house the selfie camera sensor. There will be narrow bezels around the display. At the rear, the Vivo T1 5G will have a triple-camera setup and it will also include a USB Type-C port, the microphone, and the speaker grille at the bottom.
In terms of features, the Vivo T1 5G is confirmed to support a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is tipped to sport a 6.58″ LCD panel which will offer FHD+ resolution. The brand has also confirmed that the upcoming Vivo device will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under its hood.
The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD slot. There will be a triple camera setup which will house a 50MP main camera sensor and a pair of two 2MP sensors.
Upfront, the Vivo T1 5G will sport a 16MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies and videos. Moreover, the phone is said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit along with 18W charging support. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, audio jack, and connectivity options.
Vivo T1 5G Expected Price In India
The exact pricing of the Vivo T1 5G is still unknown. The tipster suggested the device will come under Rs. 20,000 segment. In this range, the device is believed to compete with the Lava Agni 5G and the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series smartphones that are scheduled to launch on Feb 16 in India.
The Realme 9 Pro series will include the Realme 9 Pro+ and the standard Realme 9 Pro. The latter is also said to run the same Snapdragon 695 processor and support a 120Hz display like the Vivo T1 5G.
Vivo T1 5G Launch Timing & Sale In India
Coming to the Vivo T1 5G, the smartphone will be announced on Feb 9 at 12PM in India. The launch event is expected to be live-streamed via Vivo's YouTube channel and other official social media handles. Further, the device will go on sale via Flipkart and the official site of Vivo.
