Vivo T1 5G Teaser Reveals Design, Features Ahead Of February 9 Launch: All You Need To Know

Vivo T1 5G is the talk of the town as its launch approaches. We know that the Vivo T1 5G smartphone will be launching on February 9 in India and the popular Chinese brand has been teasing it on social media. In the latest teaser, Vivo has released a video of the upcoming Vivo T1 5G that highlights and reveals the features and design of the new smartphone.

Vivo T1 5G Teaser Reveals Design

Going into the details, the teaser video of the Vivo T1 5G reveals the display details of the smartphone. One can see the waterdrop cutout on the display that houses the selfie camera. More importantly, the design details of the upcoming smartphone have also been revealed. Here, one can see the narrow bezels and the sleek frame of the smartphone.

The Vivo T1 5G teaser also showcases the rear panel. Here, one can see the gradient color of the panel as well as the triple-camera setup at the rear. The Vivo branding is also evident. Plus, the fingerprint scanner on the side as well as the 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom are also highlighted.

Other details that appear in the Vivo T1 5G teaser include the USB Type-C port, the microphone, and the speaker grille at the bottom. Interestingly, the design highlights seem to be quite similar to that of the Vivo Y75 5G that was recently launched in India.

Vivo T1 5G Features: What To Expect?

Several details of the upcoming Vivo T1 5G are still under wraps. Reports claim the phone will get its power from the Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Reports also point to a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. Plus, a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution was also speculated.

The Vivo T1 5G will reportedly feature a 50MP triple-camera setup. The other cameras are tipped to be two 2MP shooters for depth and macro shots. Apart from this, a 16MP selfie camera was also spotted.

So far, we know the Vivo T1 5G will launch on February 9 and will be exclusive on Flipkart. The phone is tipped to be under Rs. 20,000, increasing the competition in the mid-range segment. We'll know more once the phone launches in the following days.

