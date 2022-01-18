Vivo T1 5G Indian Variants Tipped; Launch Timeline Also Revealed News oi-Megha Rawat

Vivo was supposed to replace its Y series phones with the T series back in December. Now, 91 Mobiles (via tipster Mukul Sharma) has acquired some additional information on the Vivo T-series.

The Vivo T1 will be the first phone in the 'T' family to be released in India, and it will be available in March. As we get closer to the launch, the company will soon publish the actual date. The report also says that it will feature 5G network connectivity.

Moreover, Mukul Sharma suggested the Vivo T1 will also be available in two variants8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. However, there may be a 12GB variant as well, although this cannot be confirmed at this time. Unfortunately, that's pretty much all we know about the phone right now, but we already know its characteristics because the Vivo T1 debuted in China in October 2021. The Indian variant's specifications are likely to be identical.

Vivo T1 Features

Vivo T1 and the Vivo T1x were released in China in October. The Indian version is expected to be identical to the Chinese one in terms of specifications. If this is correct, the Vivo smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 11 and Origin OS 1.0. The phone will include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC will power the Vivo T1, which will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo T1 comes with a triple back camera system that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Vivo T1 has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port for connectivity. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor are among the onboard sensors. The Vivo T1 has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. It weighs 192 grams and measures 164.70x76.68x8.49mm.

