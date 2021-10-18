Vivo T1, Vivo T1X Renders Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Is It Rebranded Version Of iQOO Z5 Series? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ have received positive reviews from buyers. The company is tipped to be working on its successor - the Vivo X80 series. At the same time, Vivo is also gearing up for a new series launch. The company will be unveiling the Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x smartphone range on October 19 and here's everything you know about it.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a couple of specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone range. Plus, the teaser post hints at the possible specs of the new smartphone series. Going into the details, the post showcases the two smartphones, where a triple-camera setup and a punch-hole display are visible.

Vivo T1: Everything We Know So Far

Rumors suggest these are the Vivo T1 and the Vivo T1x smartphones. Moreover, these smartphones appeared on the Chinese 3C listing as well as the TENAA certification site. From the looks of it, the smartphone with the model number V2009A seems to be the Vivo T1, which packs a 6.58-inch FHD+ display.

The alleged Vivo T1 was also spotted featuring a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP support lens. Plus, rumors suggest there's an 8MP selfie camera. It appears the Vivo T1 smartphone would get its power from the Dimensity 900 chipset. The processor is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage along with a 4,005 mAh battery.

Vivo T1x Tipped: All You Need To Know

On the other hand, another smartphone with the model number V2115A is tipped to be the Vivo T1x. This phone is said to pack s 6.67-inch FHD+ display and seems to be a tab bit more powerful than the Vivo T1. The Vivo T1x is rumored to include a triple-camera setup with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP shooters and a 16MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the Vivo T1x is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A larger 4,900 mAh battery has also been revealed - although this could be marketed as a 5,000 mAh battery. Looking at these specs, these phones seem to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z5 and iQOO Z5x.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India