Vivo Y31s (t1 version) With Dimensity 700 SoC Officialy Announced; Downgrade Over Standard Variant? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched multiple 'Y' series smartphones this year including the Y31s. The brand has now introduced a new variant of this handset dubbed Vivo Y31s (t1 edition). The latest offering is also a budget 5G offering like its siblings. However, it comes with slight downgrades compared to the standard Y31s. What all changes the Vivo Y31s (t1 version) brings to the table? Take a look:

Vivo Y31s (t1 version): What's Different Than The Standard Model?

The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) doesn't bring any major design overhaul. The hardware distinctions are in the display, processor, configuration, and charging speeds. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Similar to its siblings, this device also comes with 5G network connectivity.

The smartphone is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The display here is also smaller at 6.51-inches. While the Vivo Y31s offered an FHD+ 90Hz display, the Y31s (t1 version) comes with a standard 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

The LCD panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. There is no change in the camera department. The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) also has a dual-camera module at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera.

The selfies are clicked by an 8MP sensor packed inside the waterdrop notch. The firmware is also the same, i.e., Android 11 OS wrapped around the OriginOS interface. The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G, dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port as well. The handset retains a 5,000 mAh battery but the charging speeds have been reduced to standard 10W.

Vivo Y31s (t1 version) Price And Global Launch

The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) is priced at 1,399 Yuan which is roughly around Rs. 16,000 in Indian currency. As of now, its availability seems limited to China. There is no word on its India as well as global launch. However, the company might reveal some details in the coming months.

Does A Downgrade Make Sense?

If we look at the overall spec-sheet and compare it to the standard model, there aren't many major downgrades. The company might have trimmed down the features in a bid to reduce the prices more effectively. The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) might come as an affordable option, but the downgrades don't necessarily give it an edge against the rivals.

If the company kept the FHD+ panel intact and offered optional higher configurations, it would have offered the users a better experience overall. That's keeping in mind the performance-oriented users. A lower price tag would still attract users across.

