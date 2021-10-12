Mystery Vivo Mid-Range Phone's Full Design, Specifications Leaked On TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Another mystery Vivo smartphone has been spotted online. The upcoming phone which seems to be a mid-range phone has cleared its certification with the V2115A model number. While the name of the upcoming device isn't revealed, the specifications, as well as design aspects, have been listed on TENAA. Following is what the certification website has revealed of the upcoming Vivo phone.

Unidentified Vivo Mid-Range Phone Full Design, Specs Leaked

The Vivo V2115A has been listed on TENAA with 164.70 x 76.68 x 80.49 dimensions and 192 grams weight. The leaked images reveal a punch-hole display design where the camera cutout is positioned at the centre. The mystery phone's leaked renders further reveals a big vertical camera module with three large sensors and an LED flash.

The V2115A's leaked image further shows the volume and the power key positioned on the right panel. It appears that this handset will also have a fingerprint scanner on the side panel (integrated within the power key). That said of the design, the specifications of the device has also been listed on the certification website.

According to the website, the TENAA certification website, the mystery Vivo phone will be equipped with a TFT display that supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The TENAA certification website also reveals the camera specifications. The V2115A will have a 64MP primary sensor at the rear which will be combined with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor.

The Vivo V2115A's punch-hole cutout would be accommodating a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The certification website further hints at an unnamed octa-core processor which the rumor mill suggests to be the Snapdragon 778G processor. The device is said to come with dual RAM and storage configuration, i.e, 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

This handset is said to come void of external microSD card support. The TENAA listing also hints at Android 11 OS and a 4,900 mAh battery. The fast charging support here will be 44W as per the certification website. The moniker of the handset is yet to be announced but the TENAA certification hints at an imminent launch in China.

