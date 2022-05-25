Vivo T2 5G Pricing Tipped Ahead Of Official Announcement; Expected Features & India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo T2 5G was said to arrive on May 23 but the launch has been postponed to June 6. Vivo's Weibo handle confirmed that the Vivo T2 5G will be launching on June 6 at 7 PM local time. The smartphone was also spotted on JD.com, revealing its key features.

Now, the pricing of the Vivo T2 5G has been leaked online ahead of the official announcement. The upcoming Vivo phone is also said to be rebranded version of the recently launched iQOO Neo 6 SE.

Vivo T2 5G Pricing Details Leaked

A report by Nashville Chatter brings the pricing details of the Vivo T2. The report claims the Vivo T2 with V2199GA has been spotted on the TENAA website, which revealed the pricing of the phone.

The handset is said to be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,560) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is tipped to cost CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,000). On the other hand, the high-end 12GB + 256GB is expected to come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,400).

Vivo T2 5G Features All We Know So Far

The Vivo T2 is tipped to come 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, the phone might have a triple rear camera setup which will house a 64MP primary camera with support for OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. Upfront, the Vivo T2 is expected to sport a 16MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout. Apart from this, the device is listed with Android 12 OS and a 4,700 mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging on JD.com.

Vivo T2 5G India Launch Details

As of now, there is no info regarding the India launch of the Vivo T2 5G. The device already appeared on the IMEI database listing, suggesting an imminent launch. However, the launch might take some time as Vivo launched the Vivo T1 series smartphone in February in the country.

