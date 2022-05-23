Vivo T2 5G Launch Postponed; Check New Launch Date, Features & Expected Pricing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo was supposed to launch the Vivo T2 5G smartphone today (May 23) in its home market. However, the launch date has been postponed to June 6. The upcoming Vivo phone will be the successor of the Vivo T1 5G which made its debut in February in India. The successor Vivo T2 5G is also believed to make its way to the country as it was spotted on the IMEI database listing.

Vivo T2 5G Launch Postponed To June 6

Vivo took to is Weibo handle to share the new launch date of the upcoming Vivo T2 5G. The smartphone will be launched on June 6 at 7 PM local time. The brand has not shared any key specs of the handset. However, it is listed on JD.com, revealing features.

Vivo T2 5G Features, Pricing All We Know So Far

In terms of features, the Vivo T2 might come with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset which is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, the phone could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera with support for OIS, an 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait camera. Upfront, the Vivo T2 is likely to have a 16MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout. Furthermore, the device will run Android 12 OS and pack a 4,700 mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo T2 5G: Rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE?

Rumor suggested the upcoming Vivo T2 5G will be the rebranded version of the recently launched iQOO Neo 6 SE. Looking at features, we can safely assume it will indeed the rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE. As of now, there is no details regarding the pricing of the Vivo T2 5G.

Also, the India launch timeline is yet to revealed. At this moment, Vivo is selling three models under its Vivo T1 lineup in Indian market - the Vivo T1, T1 Pro, and the Vivo T1 44W.

