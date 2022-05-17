Vivo T2 5G Launch Likely On May 23: Features, Price, India Launch Date Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been gradually expanding its product offering, especially since it debuted the new T series. The Vivo T1 launched in India with a couple of models last year. Now, the brand is all set to launch the Vivo T2 5G in its home market. A tipster has hinted at the possible launch date for the Vivo T2 5G.

Vivo T2 5G Launch Date Tipped

The Vivo T2 5G has been spotted on several certification websites, suggesting an imminent launch. Reliable tipster, Bald is Panda has shared the possible launch date of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. If this leak is to be believed, the Vivo T2 5G will launch on May 23 in the home market, China.

Presently, Vivo hasn't confirmed or begun to release teasers for the Vivo T2 5G. If the phone launches on May 23 in China, we can expect it to arrive in a few weeks in other markets, including India. However, nothing is officially confirmed yet.

Vivo T2 5G Features: What To Expect?

The Vivo T1 5G series has been pretty successful in the country and other markets. The successor is tipped to pack several new features. Previously, the Vivo T2 5G was spotted at the IMEI database listing, confirming the name of the phone. However, its features and specifications are still under wraps.

For now, we know the upcoming Vivo phone will support 5G. It's tipped to continue the LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as its predecessor. We can also expect the new Vivo T2 5G to run Android 12 OS with the OriginOS.

To recall, the first-gen Vivo T1 5G launched with a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. It also featured a 16MP selfie camera. The upcoming Vivo T2 5G could retain the camera specs with software enhancements. Additionally, the Vivo T1 5Gdebuted with Snapdragon 778G chipset, which will be upgraded in the upcoming smartphone.

Presently, Vivo is also set to launch the next-gen Vivo S15 and the S15 Pro smartphones on May 19 in China. If the brand is set to launch the Vivo T2 5G on May 23, we can expect official teasers in the coming weeks.

