Vivo T2 Allegedly Spotted On IMEI Database; What New Upgrades To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been gradually expanding its product portfolio to include several new devices. The latest one was the launch of the Vivo T series, which debuted with the first Vivo T1 series. Now, the brand is expanding the T series, tipped to launch the new Vivo T2 series. In the latest news, the alleged Vivo T2 was spotted on the IMEI database.

Vivo T2 Spotted On IMEI Website

From the looks of it, the new Vivo T2 series will launch soon, at least in the home market, China. A report from 91Mobiles has spotted the alleged Vivo T2 on the IMEI database. However, the listing doesn't reveal the model number or much of the details of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

The report suggests this could be the Chinese variant of the upcoming Vivo T2 as the series is expected to debut there. To recall, the Vivo T1 series included the base model Vivo T1 5G, along with the Vivo T1 Pro and the Vivo T1 44W. We can expect similar phones to debut as part of the Vivo T2 series.

Vivo T2 Launch In India: What Features To Expect?

The report suggests it has spotted the vanilla variant of the Vivo T2 on the IMEI database. However, no specifications were revealed for the same. As the successor to the Vivo T1, we can expect upgrades in all major departments, including the processor, camera, display, and even the design.

To recall, the Vivo T1 5G debuted with a larger 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It draws power from the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G support. Like all other Vivo phones, it runs FunTouch OS custom skin based on Android 12.

Additionally, the Vivo T1 comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a pair of 2MP sensors, and a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Plus, there's a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

To note, the Vivo T1 5G 44W model starts at Rs. 14,499 in India. We can expect the base model of the Vivo T2 to be priced around the same.

Best Mobiles in India